Moving Broilers Every Day!

Each day we move our broiler meat chickens to fresh, green pasture grass so they can forage on bugs, grubs, insects, grass, and seeds. Their diets are supplemented with Soy-Free and Non-GMO feed and clean water is given every single day. The only reason we shelter are meat chickens is to provide them predator and weather protection.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.