Moving Broilers Every Day!
Drury Lane Farm
Published a day ago |

Each day we move our broiler meat chickens to fresh, green pasture grass so they can forage on bugs, grubs, insects, grass, and seeds. Their diets are supplemented with Soy-Free and Non-GMO feed and clean water is given every single day. The only reason we shelter are meat chickens is to provide them predator and weather protection. 

foodfarmvirginiahealthymulti-generationaltruly pasturedmeats and eggs

