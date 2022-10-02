South Korea, US and Japan Stage Anti-Submarine Drills To Address Threats From CCP and North Korea

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https://gnews.org/post/p1rwbe29a
09/30/2022 WION: Amid tensions over North Korea’s recent series of missile tests, the naval forces of South Korea, the United States of America and Japan are holding major trilateral anti-submarine exercises for the first time in five years to address threats from the CCP and North Korea