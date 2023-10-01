Lights Out Ground Battle With China Probable – I'll Say It - Get Prepared!

While everyone tippy toes with this topic and wants to stay in lala land I will go ahead and open up this discussion. Record border crossing numbers are being broken each day. Almost a quarter of a million the month of September. And many are Chinese military aged men.

The Chinese have stated they hope to kill 2/3rds of Americans and make the other 1/3 their slaves..

Too much for you? Go back to Netflix? Not a good idea. Here this episode. It’s better to build a boat before the flood rather than flailing around when the rain comes hoping to find something to hold on to.

We must stop ignoring reality. China wants the USA land and Canada. Why they don’t know how to grow enough food for their people. Why? They don’t have room for all their people. Why? People like Larry Fink are betting on the collapse of the USA.

Watch this first after or before my podcast (my episode covers on the ground solutions):

Someone needs to address reality. WE cannot keep denying reality. Remember the Word of God says my people perish for a lack of knowledge..