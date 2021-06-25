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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1411 - Brian Simpson - Brian's daughter's victim impact statement
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10 views • June 25, 2021
The pair were burglarizing Brian’s home, when he confronted them with a woodenflag pole. Jones shot Brian twice through the bathroom door with a .22-caliber pistol, before shooting him again at close range after exiting the bathroom, then stepping over his body as the pair fled.
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