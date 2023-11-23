Create New Account
More power station attacks: In Washington state and Oregon, Dec. 8, 2022
Courtesy of ABC News.  At least five more power substations in Oregon and Washington have reported attacks to the FBI in the wake of attacks on two substations in North Carolina. ABC News’ Ike Ejiochi reports.

Yet another reason to get "off-the-grid," ASAP!

terrorismpower outagegrid attackvulnerable electric grid

