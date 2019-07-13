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The Left Proves They Love Satan More Than Children
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27 views • July 13, 2019
The left claims they are fighting for families and children yet support abortion up to 9 months and ignore child trafficking at the border. Kaitlin Bennett reveals who the radical left actually serve.
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