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Global Famine Imminent: Biblical Food Shortages over Ukraine Depopulation War
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291 views • March 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
U.S. sanctions against Russia are inciting an economic shutdown for America, and grain from Ukraine is sure to dwindle causing extreme food shortages. Edward Szall joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss the threat of famine, the collaboration between the Biden Regime and the Deep State, and more. Szall detailed the intentional flooding of Ukrainian agricultural lands, the coming food crisis, and depopulation.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vydkmt-global-famine-imminent-biblical-food-shortages-over-ukraine-depopulation-wa.html
U.S. sanctions against Russia are inciting an economic shutdown for America, and grain from Ukraine is sure to dwindle causing extreme food shortages. Edward Szall joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to discuss the threat of famine, the collaboration between the Biden Regime and the Deep State, and more. Szall detailed the intentional flooding of Ukrainian agricultural lands, the coming food crisis, and depopulation.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vydkmt-global-famine-imminent-biblical-food-shortages-over-ukraine-depopulation-wa.html
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