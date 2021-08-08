© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUMP, ARE YOU SECRETLY SAVING THE WORLD FROM A SATANIC CULT OF PEDOPHILES & CANNIBALS?
Follow
2
Share
Report
92 views • August 08, 2021
Reporter Asks Trump, Are You Secretly Saving The World From A Satanic Cult Of Pedophiles & Cannibals?
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he knows little about the controversial conspiracy theory known as QAnon – but added that he is nevertheless grateful for the support of its followers. QAnon began as a internet conspiracy alleging, among other things, that Trump is secretly fighting against “deep state” factions of powerful Satanic pedophiles who are plotting against him and his supporters.
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he knows little about the controversial conspiracy theory known as QAnon – but added that he is nevertheless grateful for the support of its followers. QAnon began as a internet conspiracy alleging, among other things, that Trump is secretly fighting against “deep state” factions of powerful Satanic pedophiles who are plotting against him and his supporters.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.