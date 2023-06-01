Monero TA | Epic Bullish Divergence? | Argentina Inflation | EU Crypto Laws | CBDC's in Florida

TA, Crypto & Macro update.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
0:25 Monero TA
2:40 Epic Cash Hidden Bullish Divergence?
4:00 Epic Cash Bullish Pennant Playing Out?
5:16 Binance Leaves Canada
7:14 Uniswap vs Coinbase
9:52 Bitcoin Macro Analysis
11:38 SEC vs LBRY
13:19 Argentina Inflation
16:52 EU New Crypto Rules
19:05 We Need Privacy Cryptos like Epic Cash
21:43 EU Laws - Identifying Sender & Receiver in Crypto Transactions
23:51 Who Decides What is a Suspicious Transaction?
24:45 Epic Cash is Censorship Resistant
27:54 Outro
Full Disclaimer: This video and its contents are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or trade, a solicitation to buy, or recommendation for any security, cryptocurrency, or related product, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advice or other related services. I may have a financial investment with the cryptocurrencies discussed in this video. In preparing this video, no individual financial or investment needs of the viewer have been taken into account nor is any financial or investment advice being offered. Any views expressed in this video were prepared based upon the information available at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.