Monero TA | Epic Bullish Divergence? | Argentina Inflation | EU Crypto Laws | CBDC's in Florida

TA, Crypto & Macro update.

Chapters:

0:00 Intro

0:25 Monero TA

2:40 Epic Cash Hidden Bullish Divergence?

4:00 Epic Cash Bullish Pennant Playing Out?

5:16 Binance Leaves Canada

7:14 Uniswap vs Coinbase

9:52 Bitcoin Macro Analysis

11:38 SEC vs LBRY

13:19 Argentina Inflation

16:52 EU New Crypto Rules

19:05 We Need Privacy Cryptos like Epic Cash

21:43 EU Laws - Identifying Sender & Receiver in Crypto Transactions

23:51 Who Decides What is a Suspicious Transaction?

24:45 Epic Cash is Censorship Resistant

27:54 Outro





Full Disclaimer: This video and its contents are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or trade, a solicitation to buy, or recommendation for any security, cryptocurrency, or related product, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advice or other related services. I may have a financial investment with the cryptocurrencies discussed in this video. In preparing this video, no individual financial or investment needs of the viewer have been taken into account nor is any financial or investment advice being offered. Any views expressed in this video were prepared based upon the information available at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.