Shawn Ryan Show | The Blackwater Massacre and What Really Happened in Nisour Square

VIGILANCE ELITE - Navy Seal Shawn Ryan 25,278 views Jan 12, 2023Everywhere you look on mainstream media, you will see statements made about what occurred on September 16, 2007, in Nisour Square. This event is often referred to as the Blackwater Massacre. The men of Raven 23 on that day—Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard—were wrongly accused and vilified for their actions and spent time in prison until they were later pardoned by President Trump in 2020.

What you don't hear is the real story from the men themselves and the founder of Blackwater, Erik Prince. Footage was nowhere to be found and many other things that would have justified the actions of Raven 23 after they were being fired upon by enemy forces.

This is a mashup from the men of Raven 23 (SRS EP. 011) and the founder of Blackwater, Erik Prince (SRS EP. 029).

Shawn Ryan Show/Erik Prince: https://youtu.be/nwK_XLFOm_I

Shawn Ryan Show/Raven 23: https://youtu.be/DUvO0yO7N5I

