PUTIN ON THE CABAL WANTED TO EXTERMINATE UKRAINE BECAUSE UKRAINE ARE CONNECTED WITH RUSSIAN CULTURE (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel levtcs at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nbASHOOU8zoP/

if it's not on mainstream fake news media it's got to be true

ZIONISM IS NOT JUDAISM !

-----

ZIONISTS WANT YOU TO BELIEVE THAT THEY ARE THE CHOSEN PEOPLE AND "ISRAEL" IS THE LAND OF THEIR SO CALLED BIRTHRIGHT .

1200 AD German SATANIC Bauer tribe changed name to Rothschild

ROTHSCHILDS SEEK TO ELIMINATE HUMANITY

--Khazarian Jews are not Hebrew, MOSTLY TURKS

--800 AD Khazarians became known to surrounding countries as thieves, murderers, and road bandits, and for assuming the identities of those travelers they murdered as a normal occupational practice and way of life.

--The deep dark secret of the occult ceremonies was that they were all based on ancient Baal Worship, also known as worship of the Owl.

---The Bauers of the Red Shield, which represented their secret blood-based child sacrifices, changed their name to Rothschild (aka “child of the rock, Satan”).

TRUTH BOMB: Khazarians, Jews, and Rothschild Revelations

https://www.brighteon.com/b942c064-6ed1-4ba0-a96a-461bdc461eb8

PLEASE LISTEN/WATCH THIS VIDEO TO UNDERSTAND THE HISTORICAL INFLUENCE OF THE LUCIFER\SATAN ROTHSHILDS FAMILY BEFORE AND AFTER USA 1776 CONSTITUTION.

----

The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia

Secret History of Khazarian Mafia and its evil plan to hijack the whole world now revealed for first time.

https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2015/03/08/the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/

--This Secret Satanism involved occult ceremonies featuring child sacrifice, after “bleeding them out”, drinking their blood, and eating their hearts.

--the Khazarian Mafia (KM) is waging a secret war against America and Americans by the use of False-flag Gladio-style terrorism, and via the illegal and Unconstitutional Federal Reserve System, the IRS, the FBI, FEMA, Homeland Security, and the TSA.

--We know for certain that the KM was responsible for deploying an inside-job, Gladio-style False-flag attack on America on 9-11-01

--Baal-powered system of evil. The Bauers of the Red Shield, which represented their secret blood-based child sacrifices, changed their name to Rothschild (aka “child of the rock, Satan”)







