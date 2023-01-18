PUTIN ON THE CABAL WANTED TO EXTERMINATE UKRAINE BECAUSE UKRAINE ARE CONNECTED WITH RUSSIAN CULTURE (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel levtcs at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nbASHOOU8zoP/
if it's not on mainstream fake news media it's got to be true
ZIONISM IS NOT JUDAISM !
ZIONISTS WANT YOU TO BELIEVE THAT THEY ARE THE CHOSEN PEOPLE AND "ISRAEL" IS THE LAND OF THEIR SO CALLED BIRTHRIGHT .
1200 AD German SATANIC Bauer tribe changed name to Rothschild
ROTHSCHILDS SEEK TO ELIMINATE HUMANITY
--Khazarian Jews are not Hebrew, MOSTLY TURKS
--800 AD Khazarians became known to surrounding countries as thieves, murderers, and road bandits, and for assuming the identities of those travelers they murdered as a normal occupational practice and way of life.
--The deep dark secret of the occult ceremonies was that they were all based on ancient Baal Worship, also known as worship of the Owl.
---The Bauers of the Red Shield, which represented their secret blood-based child sacrifices, changed their name to Rothschild (aka “child of the rock, Satan”).
TRUTH BOMB: Khazarians, Jews, and Rothschild Revelations
https://www.brighteon.com/b942c064-6ed1-4ba0-a96a-461bdc461eb8
PLEASE LISTEN/WATCH THIS VIDEO TO UNDERSTAND THE HISTORICAL INFLUENCE OF THE LUCIFER\SATAN ROTHSHILDS FAMILY BEFORE AND AFTER USA 1776 CONSTITUTION.
The Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia
Secret History of Khazarian Mafia and its evil plan to hijack the whole world now revealed for first time.
https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2015/03/08/the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/
--This Secret Satanism involved occult ceremonies featuring child sacrifice, after “bleeding them out”, drinking their blood, and eating their hearts.
--the Khazarian Mafia (KM) is waging a secret war against America and Americans by the use of False-flag Gladio-style terrorism, and via the illegal and Unconstitutional Federal Reserve System, the IRS, the FBI, FEMA, Homeland Security, and the TSA.
--We know for certain that the KM was responsible for deploying an inside-job, Gladio-style False-flag attack on America on 9-11-01
--Baal-powered system of evil. The Bauers of the Red Shield, which represented their secret blood-based child sacrifices, changed their name to Rothschild (aka “child of the rock, Satan”)
