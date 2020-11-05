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Pregnant Doc Telling Truth about Covid-19, Mutagen Delivery, Earth Changes, and More: 11.04.2020
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1173 views • November 05, 2020
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The Pregnant Doc Telling the Truth About COVID-19 | Informer
Submitted by Karen
Watch video: https://youtu.be/VOl2-xI76tI
--
Nano Silver Weight Chart and Mutagen Delivery
Written by Douglas and Terral
November 04, 2020
Hi Doug:
Thank you for writing. You wrote:
On Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 9:23 AM Douglas wrote:
Terral: I am new to following your research and am currently taking Nano Silver at 1 tsp. , twice a day. How do I use the weight chart to determine how much Nano Silver to take if I develop any issues that would require a larger dose? I weigh approximately 200 pounds, so is 9 tsp. or 45ml. the maximum safe dose to use?
--
Devastating Storm Hits the Philippines
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147476/devastating-storm-hits-the-philippines
--
Severe Drought in South America
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147480/severe-drought-in-south-america
--
The Uncovering: 7.0
https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2020/10/30/the-uncovering-7-0/#more-14019
Quake toll rises to 116 in Turkey; rescuers finish searches
https://apnews.com/article/turkey-cabinets-aegean-sea-recep-tayyip-erdogan-earthquakes-6d4d23a47823552079128f6a6aaf0b7a
--
Iceberg floats toward South Georgia, puts wildlife at risk
https://apnews.com/article/wildlife-penguins-seals-a49603007e8400386dfd24cc71b31176
--
Ethiopia nears war as PM orders military into defiant region
https://apnews.com/article/abiy-ahmed-ethiopia-nears-war-7e525d01c44c5eaf4fdd576650eee5dc
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
The Pregnant Doc Telling the Truth About COVID-19 | Informer
Submitted by Karen
Watch video: https://youtu.be/VOl2-xI76tI
--
Nano Silver Weight Chart and Mutagen Delivery
Written by Douglas and Terral
November 04, 2020
Hi Doug:
Thank you for writing. You wrote:
On Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 9:23 AM Douglas wrote:
Terral: I am new to following your research and am currently taking Nano Silver at 1 tsp. , twice a day. How do I use the weight chart to determine how much Nano Silver to take if I develop any issues that would require a larger dose? I weigh approximately 200 pounds, so is 9 tsp. or 45ml. the maximum safe dose to use?
--
Devastating Storm Hits the Philippines
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147476/devastating-storm-hits-the-philippines
--
Severe Drought in South America
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147480/severe-drought-in-south-america
--
The Uncovering: 7.0
https://hiddeninthecrag.com/2020/10/30/the-uncovering-7-0/#more-14019
Quake toll rises to 116 in Turkey; rescuers finish searches
https://apnews.com/article/turkey-cabinets-aegean-sea-recep-tayyip-erdogan-earthquakes-6d4d23a47823552079128f6a6aaf0b7a
--
Iceberg floats toward South Georgia, puts wildlife at risk
https://apnews.com/article/wildlife-penguins-seals-a49603007e8400386dfd24cc71b31176
--
Ethiopia nears war as PM orders military into defiant region
https://apnews.com/article/abiy-ahmed-ethiopia-nears-war-7e525d01c44c5eaf4fdd576650eee5dc
---
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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