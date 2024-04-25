"Pro-Palestinian" college riots are the latest BLM-style psyop to tear down western civilization

Opinion: College campuses across the nation erupting with pro-Palestinian protests and riots are simply the left's latest BLM-style psyop to tear down western civilization--it has little to do with helping Palestinians | Biden considers declaring "climate emergency" to sieze dictatorial powers | 18 Trump allies indicted in Arizona for alternate electors "criminal conspiracy" | New study: Do the COVID jabs awaken HIV? | US nuclear weapons in Poland would be top target for Russia | 25 ways the US is being destroyed | Mistrial in Arizona Rancher murder case | SCOTUS leaves Texas ban on "no-excuse" mail-in ballots in place | Mike Johnson goes full on "woke"

