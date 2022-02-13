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REINER FÜELLMICH NUREMBERG MKII 50 LAWYERS SAY JABS DESIGNED TO DEPOPULATE THE PLANET
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229 views • February 13, 2022
REINER FÜELLMICH NUREMBERG MKII 50 LAWYERS SAY JABS DESIGNED TO DEPOPULATE THE PLANET
https://rumble.com/vuslqn-breaking-news-reiner-fellmich-nuremberg-mkii-50-lawyers-say-jabs-designed-t.html
An update from Dr Reiner Fuelmich Lawyer who is the lead Lawyer who is instrumental in conjointly setting up a Grand Jury Court of Justice. This Court of Justice was completed 5 February 2022 and has been formed to try major serious crimes perpetrated around the world so that ordinary courts can include the option in their sentencing to refer the defendants to the higher court. In effect this court is the modern day equivalent to the court set up to try the infamous Nuremberg Trials after the second world war . The Nuremberg laws to protect people against thos who commit crimes against humanity and the penalty of death still prevails.
The interview examines the lots / batches associated with the covid vaccines. Some placebo and others it is alleged are more deadly. This is very clearly not a vaccine it is experimental injection which kills.
Original Source:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MJZ84NPTg6wV/
=============================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30
https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vuslqn-breaking-news-reiner-fellmich-nuremberg-mkii-50-lawyers-say-jabs-designed-t.html
An update from Dr Reiner Fuelmich Lawyer who is the lead Lawyer who is instrumental in conjointly setting up a Grand Jury Court of Justice. This Court of Justice was completed 5 February 2022 and has been formed to try major serious crimes perpetrated around the world so that ordinary courts can include the option in their sentencing to refer the defendants to the higher court. In effect this court is the modern day equivalent to the court set up to try the infamous Nuremberg Trials after the second world war . The Nuremberg laws to protect people against thos who commit crimes against humanity and the penalty of death still prevails.
The interview examines the lots / batches associated with the covid vaccines. Some placebo and others it is alleged are more deadly. This is very clearly not a vaccine it is experimental injection which kills.
Original Source:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MJZ84NPTg6wV/
=============================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30
https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
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