REINER FÜELLMICH NUREMBERG MKII 50 LAWYERS SAY JABS DESIGNED TO DEPOPULATE THE PLANET

REINER FÜELLMICH NUREMBERG MKII 50 LAWYERS SAY JABS DESIGNED TO DEPOPULATE THE PLANETAn update from Dr Reiner Fuelmich Lawyer who is the lead Lawyer who is instrumental in conjointly setting up a Grand Jury Court of Justice. This Court of Justice was completed 5 February 2022 and has been formed to try major serious crimes perpetrated around the world so that ordinary courts can include the option in their sentencing to refer the defendants to the higher court. In effect this court is the modern day equivalent to the court set up to try the infamous Nuremberg Trials after the second world war . The Nuremberg laws to protect people against thos who commit crimes against humanity and the penalty of death still prevails.The interview examines the lots / batches associated with the covid vaccines. Some placebo and others it is alleged are more deadly. This is very clearly not a vaccine it is experimental injection which kills.Original Source:-=============================SOUNDGROUNDER MUSICDUNETOPICAL DIGESTWATER BEARERDUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)TOPICAL DIGESTUNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS(Article 1).All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rightsArticles 1 ---30To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.Soundgrounder MusicmRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP