Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bioweapons of Mass Destruction With James Corbett
channel image
What is happening
9023 Subscribers
Shop now
278 views
Published Yesterday

childrenshealthdefense

Streamed on:Sep 9, 10:00 am EDT
17.4K

James Corbett interviews Dr. Meryl Nass on her acclaimed new connect-the-dots article exposing how the WHO’s proposed treaty will increase man-made pandemics. Learn how cataclysmic lab escapes become increasingly inevitable in a science fiction futurescape where 94+ countries are “incentivized and encouraged” to perform gain-of-function experiments and to share their weaponized genomic sequences with member states through a vast new “biodefense” surveillance network.

"Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Good Morning CHD’ on CHD.TV
 Live Every Day — 7am PT | 10am ET
➡️https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd"

Keywords
drugsclimate changeliesmind controlvaccinejames corbettfaucianthraxinjectionpandemicscounter measurescovidpcr testchildrenshealthdefensedr meryl nassgreat resetno liabilitywho treatybioweapons of mass destruction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket