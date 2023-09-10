Bioweapons of Mass Destruction With James Corbett



Sep 9

James Corbett interviews Dr. Meryl Nass on her acclaimed new connect-the-dots article exposing how the WHO’s proposed treaty will increase man-made pandemics. Learn how cataclysmic lab escapes become increasingly inevitable in a science fiction futurescape where 94+ countries are “incentivized and encouraged” to perform gain-of-function experiments and to share their weaponized genomic sequences with member states through a vast new “biodefense” surveillance network.

