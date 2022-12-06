Vax Mandate Scam Exposed- Senator Gerrard Renneck, Queensland, AU Truth Exposed For All To See

Covid. Vax. Truth Speech about The "Vaccine" Injured being IgnoredDecember 6, 2022

What makes the following video presentation about the extremely dangerous and deadly Covid ‘vaccines’ so special is that it’s given by Senator Gerard Rennick, a highly regarded Australian politician serving the state of Queensland. The crucial point is that Gerard is a business guy and politician, NOT a scientist; however, he really knows the Covid vaccine science. And, most importantly, he speaks in layman’s terms in his very own down-to-earth Aussie way.

Gerard Rennick completed his education in Toowoomba at Downlands College, before moving to Brisbane, where he completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Queensland. He also has a master’s degree in Taxation Law from the University of Sydney and a master’s degree in applied finance from FINSIA.[3

In other words, because he is speaking this radioactive vax truth to the Australian Parliament in very clear and simple language, any English speaker in the world can grasp the true import of his DIRE WARNING! Which means that anyone living in the pivotal Five Eyes nations can greatly benefit from this awesome vid.