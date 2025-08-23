BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Bryan Ardis Show-Biological Dentistry Unveiled with Dr. Toni Engram
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
120 followers
187 views • 21 hours ago

::::: A good Overall health supports the teeth, Dr. Ardis sits down with Dr. Toni Engram, a biologic dentist and owner of Flourish Dental Boutique in Dallas, Texas. This episode dives deep into the world of biological dentistry, exploring how it differs from traditional approaches by focusing on natural, safe materials and root-cause solutions rather than just “drill, fill, and bill.” Dr. Ardis and Dr. Engram tackle pressing topics like reversing cavities, the truth about fluoride, and the safety of hydroxyapatite in toothpaste—debunking myths and revealing science-backed insights.

Keywords
dr bryan ardisbiological dentistry unveileddr toni engram
