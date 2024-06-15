U.S. Steps Up Support To Ukraine, Israel

The United States is once again stepping up support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia as well as for the Israeli government’s bloody war on the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip.

On June 13, U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky signed a 10-year security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit in southern Italy.

Biden said that the goal of the agreement was “to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and deterrence capabilities.” Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said that the signing made for a “truly historic day,” but he also wondered about the durability of support from the U.S. and other allies.

The agreement does not commit U.S. troops directly to Ukraine’s defense against Russia or offer the country any new money. However, it includes a commitment by the U.S. to work with Congress on a source of sustainable funding for the future.

Text of the agreement released by the White House also describes how the U.S. will coordinate with Ukraine and other U.S. allies and partners to make sure Ukraine has the military, intelligence and other means necessary to defend itself and deter Russia.

The U.S. and Ukraine would also consult “at the highest levels” in the event of a future armed attack by Russia against Ukraine.

With over $175 billion in military aid, the U.S. remains the top backer of the Kiev regime. Despite recent Ukrainian defeats in the battlefield, Washington is showing no sign of slowing down support, likely because its main goal in the end is not for Ukraine to win, but just to prolong the war as long as possible in the hope of weakening Russia.

Meanwhile in the Middle East, the U.S. also continues to show unwavering support for the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 37,000 Palestinains.

On June 9, The New York Times revealed in a report that intelligence provided by the U.S. helped Israel carry out the operation on June 8 that resulted in the rescue of four Israeli hostages from Hamas.

The operation was more of a massacre, with Israeli forces killing 276 Palestinians and wounding more than 698 others in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza

Citing unnamed American and Israeli officials, the outlet said that a team of American officials in Israel helped by “providing intelligence and other logistical support.”

In addition to the report, Palestinian media said that Israeli forces used the U.S. aid pier in central Gaza to evacuate the freed hostages.

Overall, Washington appears to be doubling down on its support for the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza in the hopes of solidifying its shaky influence.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/