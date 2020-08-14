What Can You Believe About Covid 19?

Where can you go to get information you can trust about Covid 19? Unless you've studied the literature about Covid 19 for hundreds of hours it is very difficult to know what to believe. The resources we want to trust that include the FDA, CDC, NIH, and WHO are now being questioned when it comes to putting out information that is truthful and accurate. It is important to keep an open mind, do your own research, and come to your own conclusions. In the future Dr. Len and Francesco will share links to some of their sources of information.