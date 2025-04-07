Unmasking Georgia's Voting Controversy: A Deep Dive with Mike Lindell

In this intense episode of The Lindell Show, host Vanessa Broussard and special guest Garland Favorito join Mike Lindell to tackle the controversial seven-year lawsuit alleging Georgia's voting machines are rigged. Lindell and Favorito dissect a federal judge's recent decision to allow the continued use of Georgia's electronic voting machines despite recurring allegations of malfunction and rigging.

The episode delves into the intricacies of a case spearheaded by Democrats and supported by notable figures in the election integrity sphere. Favorito, a long-time advocate for transparent elections, sheds light on the challenges faced in unveiling the truth and the apparent media blackout surrounding these revelations. As the conversation progresses, Lindell passionately criticizes prominent Georgia officials, calling them the bedrock of election malpractice in the state.

Tune in to gain insights into the heated debate over electronic voting systems and hear unfiltered opinions on the actions—or inactions—of political figures caught in the crossfire of the election integrity battle.