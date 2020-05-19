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Pleiadian Wisdom For Challenging Times - PART #2 Barbara Marciniak 2007 Conference
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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20 views • May 19, 2020
This is the second half of the channeling by Barbara Marciniak of a group of entities known as The Pleiadians. Barbara RARELY does filmed appearances. Although she has a profile on Bandcamp.com filled with her audio sessions that I encourage you to check out.

This conference is from 2007 yet the wisdom abounds for these Challenging Times. It's well worth your time to watch this section, as well as, the first part in another video. Thank you and I wish you much peace and prosperity.
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sacred femininechannelenlightenmentpersonal growthentitieslightworkerakashic recordschanneler of kryonlemurian sisterhoodenergy mediumshipdivine inspirationdivine messagesdivine meditationsbarbara marciniakbarbra marciniackplieadiansthe akashour vehiclelightworker protocol
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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