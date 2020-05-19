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Pleiadian Wisdom For Challenging Times - PART #2 Barbara Marciniak 2007 Conference
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20 views • May 19, 2020
This is the second half of the channeling by Barbara Marciniak of a group of entities known as The Pleiadians. Barbara RARELY does filmed appearances. Although she has a profile on Bandcamp.com filled with her audio sessions that I encourage you to check out.
This conference is from 2007 yet the wisdom abounds for these Challenging Times. It's well worth your time to watch this section, as well as, the first part in another video. Thank you and I wish you much peace and prosperity.
This conference is from 2007 yet the wisdom abounds for these Challenging Times. It's well worth your time to watch this section, as well as, the first part in another video. Thank you and I wish you much peace and prosperity.
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