18. Court TV 2024-09-13 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
72 views • 7 months ago
Meeting Notes:
- Date: September 13th
- Location: Seattle Municipal Court 1103 calendar
- Attendees:
- Judge Pro Tem Noah Weill
- Counsel for the city
- Dan Schilling for cases 656748 and 656749
- Katrina Outland for cases 676207, 671384, 676463, 676492, 676216, and 676175
- Mr. Benshoof
- Discussions:
- Mr. Benshoof raised objections regarding lack of discovery provided by the city for his cases.
- Requests for continuance were made by the city for case 656748 due to Officer Keene's unavailability.
- Readiness for trial was discussed, with objections and concerns raised by Mr. Benshoof.
- Standby counsel appointment and objections were addressed.
- Trial scheduled for Tuesday, September 17th, with motions and hearings planned.
- Concerns raised about prosecution, rights, and readiness for trial by Mr. Benshoof.
- Various motions and hearings, including a Franks hearing, were mentioned for the upcoming trial.
