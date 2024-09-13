BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
18. Court TV 2024-09-13 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
72 views • 7 months ago

Meeting Notes:

  • Date: September 13th
  • Location: Seattle Municipal Court 1103 calendar ​
  • Attendees:
    • Judge Pro Tem Noah Weill
    • Counsel for the city
    • Dan Schilling for cases 656748 and 656749
    • Katrina Outland for cases 676207, 671384, 676463, 676492, 676216, and 676175
    • Mr. Benshoof
  • Discussions:
    • Mr. Benshoof raised objections regarding lack of discovery provided by the city for his cases.
    • Requests for continuance were made by the city for case 656748 due to Officer Keene's unavailability.
    • Readiness for trial was discussed, with objections and concerns raised by Mr. Benshoof. ​
    • Standby counsel appointment and objections were addressed.
  • Trial scheduled for Tuesday, September 17th, with motions and hearings planned. ​
  • Concerns raised about prosecution, rights, and readiness for trial by Mr. Benshoof.
  • Various motions and hearings, including a Franks hearing, were mentioned for the upcoming trial. ​

Keywords
triallack of discoveryfranks hearing
