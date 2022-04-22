The Terrible Truth

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Fauci Quote

“This is a CDC Issue, It Should Not Have Been a Court Issue” – Fauci Insists the CDC Should be Above Federal Courts and Law



Fauci was asked about a federal judge overturning Biden’s mask mandate after declaring it unlawful earlier this week.



The TSA announced travelers will no longer be required to wear face masks after a federal judge overturned the travel mask mandate.



Fauci said he’s “surprised and disappointed” that a federal judge intervened and said mask mandates are the purview of the CDC.



“This is a CDC issue, it should not have been a court issue,” Fauci said. “We are concerned about courts getting involved in things that are unequivocally public health decisions.”

“That’s no place for the courts to do that,” Fauci said.

This is why Fauci, an unelected bureaucrat who is not beholden to the people, should never have any power.