Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/18/22 Trouble Sleeping Through The Night(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Monday, April 18, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing some of his books. Stating that he has written 21 different books over the years. Outlining other tools associates can use to build their businesses. Stating that there are 53 resteraunt chains that are either closing or cutting back on store fronts.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study on salt consumption. Finding mice in the study on a high salt diet had 100 to 1000 times the number of disease causing pathogens in the animal's spleen and liver. In another study human participants who consumed an extra 6 grams of salt daily developed pronounced immune deficiencies.CallersJim has questions concerning the dental health of his dogs.Brooks has been recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.James has high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease and is experiencing trouble sleeping through the night.John asks how much Rebound FX and Beyond Tangy Tangerine he should be taking daily.