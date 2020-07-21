The "Superior" Churchill Meets Stalin in Moscow (1942) Part 20 of Many

Did Churchill discuss the secret Manhattan Project with Stalin in 1942? Was this arrangement the beginning of the Military Industrial Complex and endless war also known as the cold war? Bush coordinated the activities of some six thousand leading American scientists in the application of science to warfare and was a well-known policymaker and public intellectual during World War II, when he was in effect the first presidential science advisor. As head of NDRC and OSRD, he initiated the Manhattan Project, and ensured that it received top priority from the highest levels of government. In Science, The Endless Frontier, his 1945 report to the President of the United States, Bush called for an expansion of government support for science, and he pressed for the creation of the National Science Foundation.Was he related to the Bush dynasty?