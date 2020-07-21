© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The "Superior" Churchill Meets Stalin in Moscow (1942) Part 20 of Many
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • July 21, 2020
Did Churchill discuss the secret Manhattan Project with Stalin in 1942? Was this arrangement the beginning of the Military Industrial Complex and endless war also known as the cold war? Bush coordinated the activities of some six thousand leading American scientists in the application of science to warfare and was a well-known policymaker and public intellectual during World War II, when he was in effect the first presidential science advisor. As head of NDRC and OSRD, he initiated the Manhattan Project, and ensured that it received top priority from the highest levels of government. In Science, The Endless Frontier, his 1945 report to the President of the United States, Bush called for an expansion of government support for science, and he pressed for the creation of the National Science Foundation.
https://www.osti.gov/opennet/manhattan-project-history/Events/1939-1942/reorganization.htm
https://www.lib.uchicago.edu/about/news/science-and-conscience-chicagos-met-lab-and-the-manhattan-project/
Was he related to the Bush dynasty?
https://www.osti.gov/opennet/manhattan-project-history/Events/1939-1942/reorganization.htm
https://www.lib.uchicago.edu/about/news/science-and-conscience-chicagos-met-lab-and-the-manhattan-project/
Was he related to the Bush dynasty?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.