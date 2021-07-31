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Tonight On the Kevin J. Johnston Show Q&A Night!
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21 views • July 31, 2021
Hey everybody tune in tonight! It's Question and Answer night on the Kevin J. Johnston show!
Get your questions ready and send them in an email with the subject: (QUESTION).
MONDAY TO FRIDAY 7:00 P.M. CALGARY/ARIZONA TIME
9PM. TORONTO/ ARIZONA TIME
WATCH ME ON:
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
Get your questions ready and send them in an email with the subject: (QUESTION).
MONDAY TO FRIDAY 7:00 P.M. CALGARY/ARIZONA TIME
9PM. TORONTO/ ARIZONA TIME
WATCH ME ON:
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
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