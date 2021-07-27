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Mark Morgan: Biden Concerned About ‘Political Optics’ on Border
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110 views • July 27, 2021
Former Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan joins us to discuss the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis and its considering ending Title 42 restrictions on migrants.
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