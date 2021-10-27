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UK Column News - 27th October 2021 (MIRRORED)
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122 views • October 29, 2021
UK Column News - 27th October 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel ukcolumn at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cjEhm3BomLrI/
00:30 - Julian Assange Fight Against Extradition
Sources:
*************
Crowd Justice: - https://bit.ly/3GowOMy
Afshin Rattansi Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vWOzh9
Stella Moris Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3bdCdro
09:14 - Australian Dictatorship Increases
Sources:
***************
UKC Dissidents Guide: - https://bit.ly/3EmAJrn
14:42 - BBC Reports Celebrities In Fake Vaccine Scarcity Ploy
Sources:
*************
BBC Article: - https://archive.md/dlTDy
Ford Foundation: - https://cutt.ly/SRDBuAm
Norman Dodd Interview: - https://bit.ly/311968R
Texas Freedom Network: - https://tfn.org/
26:24 - Amazon Becomes Part of the UK's Intelligence Apparatus
Sources:
*************
FT Article: - https://archive.md/n2cNB
National AI Strategy: - https://bit.ly/3beNyHA
DO Article: - https://bit.ly/3119O61
FCW Article: - https://cutt.ly/FRDNevq
NATO Article: - https://bit.ly/2XP2B7U
UKC Emergency Briefing: - https://bit.ly/3ErUj5L
40:05 - The MSM Rehabilitate Christopher Steele
Sources:
**************
Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/2ZsoaMz
GoFundMe David Noakes Legal Costs: - https://bit.ly/3Coxyiu
51:17 - The Post Covid Economy
Sources:
************
Mark Carney Statement: https://bit.ly/3nQBwuf
53:14 - Global Partnership Protestors
Sources:
***************
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3pHR2uX
Climate Strategies Board: - https://bit.ly/3nCHFdn
Climate Strategies Collaborators: - https://bit.ly/3GrtIr9
55:15 - Censorship Only Applies To The Wrong People, The Right People Are Fine
Sources:
***************
Gary McQuiggin Original Tweet: - https://bit.ly/311kOQR
Gary McQuiggin Tweet: - https://bit.ly/2ZylsVG
Novara Media Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vNRYia
59:33 - Job For Vaccine Passport Call Handlers
01:02:13 - Lockdowns For The Unvaccinated
Sources:
***************
Lucy Beresford LinkedIn Profile: - https://bit.ly/3Grv19G
The Kindness Club: - https://bit.ly/3jFMVLU
01:07:16 - The FDA Think Child Heart Problems Are A Price Worth Paying
Sources:
***************
FDA 170th VRBPAC Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3jCXFe0
CHD Notification: - https://bit.ly/3EjRcwu:
01:10:17 - German Authorities Decide No One Needs To Know The Mortality Statistics For The Vaccinated
Sources:
**************
Cronna Doks: - https://bit.ly/3jIkzAO
01:12:22 - The Center For Cities
Sources:
************
CFC Article: - https://bit.ly/3Gqysxg
Mirrored from Bitchute channel ukcolumn at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cjEhm3BomLrI/
00:30 - Julian Assange Fight Against Extradition
Sources:
*************
Crowd Justice: - https://bit.ly/3GowOMy
Afshin Rattansi Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vWOzh9
Stella Moris Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3bdCdro
09:14 - Australian Dictatorship Increases
Sources:
***************
UKC Dissidents Guide: - https://bit.ly/3EmAJrn
14:42 - BBC Reports Celebrities In Fake Vaccine Scarcity Ploy
Sources:
*************
BBC Article: - https://archive.md/dlTDy
Ford Foundation: - https://cutt.ly/SRDBuAm
Norman Dodd Interview: - https://bit.ly/311968R
Texas Freedom Network: - https://tfn.org/
26:24 - Amazon Becomes Part of the UK's Intelligence Apparatus
Sources:
*************
FT Article: - https://archive.md/n2cNB
National AI Strategy: - https://bit.ly/3beNyHA
DO Article: - https://bit.ly/3119O61
FCW Article: - https://cutt.ly/FRDNevq
NATO Article: - https://bit.ly/2XP2B7U
UKC Emergency Briefing: - https://bit.ly/3ErUj5L
40:05 - The MSM Rehabilitate Christopher Steele
Sources:
**************
Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/2ZsoaMz
GoFundMe David Noakes Legal Costs: - https://bit.ly/3Coxyiu
51:17 - The Post Covid Economy
Sources:
************
Mark Carney Statement: https://bit.ly/3nQBwuf
53:14 - Global Partnership Protestors
Sources:
***************
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3pHR2uX
Climate Strategies Board: - https://bit.ly/3nCHFdn
Climate Strategies Collaborators: - https://bit.ly/3GrtIr9
55:15 - Censorship Only Applies To The Wrong People, The Right People Are Fine
Sources:
***************
Gary McQuiggin Original Tweet: - https://bit.ly/311kOQR
Gary McQuiggin Tweet: - https://bit.ly/2ZylsVG
Novara Media Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vNRYia
59:33 - Job For Vaccine Passport Call Handlers
01:02:13 - Lockdowns For The Unvaccinated
Sources:
***************
Lucy Beresford LinkedIn Profile: - https://bit.ly/3Grv19G
The Kindness Club: - https://bit.ly/3jFMVLU
01:07:16 - The FDA Think Child Heart Problems Are A Price Worth Paying
Sources:
***************
FDA 170th VRBPAC Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3jCXFe0
CHD Notification: - https://bit.ly/3EjRcwu:
01:10:17 - German Authorities Decide No One Needs To Know The Mortality Statistics For The Vaccinated
Sources:
**************
Cronna Doks: - https://bit.ly/3jIkzAO
01:12:22 - The Center For Cities
Sources:
************
CFC Article: - https://bit.ly/3Gqysxg
Keywords
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