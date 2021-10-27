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UK Column News - 27th October 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 27th October 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel ukcolumn at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cjEhm3BomLrI/

00:30 - Julian Assange Fight Against Extradition

Sources:
*************

Crowd Justice: - https://bit.ly/3GowOMy

Afshin Rattansi Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vWOzh9

Stella Moris Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3bdCdro






09:14 - Australian Dictatorship Increases

Sources:
***************

UKC Dissidents Guide: - https://bit.ly/3EmAJrn



14:42 - BBC Reports Celebrities In Fake Vaccine Scarcity Ploy

Sources:
*************

BBC Article: - https://archive.md/dlTDy

Ford Foundation: - https://cutt.ly/SRDBuAm

Norman Dodd Interview: - https://bit.ly/311968R

Texas Freedom Network: - https://tfn.org/




26:24 - Amazon Becomes Part of the UK's Intelligence Apparatus

Sources:
*************

FT Article: - https://archive.md/n2cNB

National AI Strategy: - https://bit.ly/3beNyHA

DO Article: - https://bit.ly/3119O61

FCW Article: - https://cutt.ly/FRDNevq

NATO Article: - https://bit.ly/2XP2B7U

UKC Emergency Briefing: - https://bit.ly/3ErUj5L




40:05 - The MSM Rehabilitate Christopher Steele

Sources:
**************

Sky News Article: - https://bit.ly/2ZsoaMz



GoFundMe David Noakes Legal Costs: - https://bit.ly/3Coxyiu



51:17 - The Post Covid Economy

Sources:
************

Mark Carney Statement: https://bit.ly/3nQBwuf




53:14 - Global Partnership Protestors

Sources:
***************

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3pHR2uX

Climate Strategies Board: - https://bit.ly/3nCHFdn

Climate Strategies Collaborators: - https://bit.ly/3GrtIr9




55:15 - Censorship Only Applies To The Wrong People, The Right People Are Fine

Sources:
***************

Gary McQuiggin Original Tweet: - https://bit.ly/311kOQR

Gary McQuiggin Tweet: - https://bit.ly/2ZylsVG

Novara Media Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3vNRYia




59:33 - Job For Vaccine Passport Call Handlers





01:02:13 - Lockdowns For The Unvaccinated

Sources:
***************

Lucy Beresford LinkedIn Profile: - https://bit.ly/3Grv19G

The Kindness Club: - https://bit.ly/3jFMVLU




01:07:16 - The FDA Think Child Heart Problems Are A Price Worth Paying

Sources:
***************

FDA 170th VRBPAC Minutes: - https://bit.ly/3jCXFe0

CHD Notification: - https://bit.ly/3EjRcwu:




01:10:17 - German Authorities Decide No One Needs To Know The Mortality Statistics For The Vaccinated

Sources:
**************

Cronna Doks: - https://bit.ly/3jIkzAO




01:12:22 - The Center For Cities

Sources:
************

CFC Article: - https://bit.ly/3Gqysxg
Keywords
censorshipclimate changeamazonvaccinejulian assangedavid noakesglobalismpandemicaustraliadeathsschoolsunemploymentdictatorshipgofundmepovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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