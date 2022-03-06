© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Do You Have Accidents Waiting to Happen
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • March 06, 2022
VA #37 Do You Have Accidents Waiting to Happen?
Description: Do You Have Accidents Waiting to Happen?
Are accidents truly accidental, or is more going on? Do dark spirit attachments cause accidents, and how commonplace is it? What role does our karma play to make us vulnerable to accidents? Can forces of darkness use that to bring about tragedy? Is there anything sinister behind so many would-be humanitarians having tragic fatal accidents? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains the forces behind a number of tragic accidents, and shows how you can prevent your own tragedy. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Do You Have Accidents Waiting to Happen?
Are accidents truly accidental, or is more going on? Do dark spirit attachments cause accidents, and how commonplace is it? What role does our karma play to make us vulnerable to accidents? Can forces of darkness use that to bring about tragedy? Is there anything sinister behind so many would-be humanitarians having tragic fatal accidents? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains the forces behind a number of tragic accidents, and shows how you can prevent your own tragedy. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.