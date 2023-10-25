Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Electrical Explosions Fires Compilation
channel image
High Hopes
2877 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
68 views
Published Wednesday

Pirate Pete


Oct 24, 2023


mirrored from yt

Wild to watch and the sounds were cool too...

Never mess with electricity. We had the wires behind our home sparking the neighbours tree when it rained. We called the hydro company and they cut half the tree down.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/psyOsGsyvm0G/

Keywords
compilationfireselectricalexplosionspirate pete

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket