The Ukraine Rescue Operation Is a God-Given Opportunity for the NFSC To Go Internationally and Legally

https://gnews.org/articles/647639

Summary：【2023 NFSC New Year Celebration】The NFSC saved 90 plus Ukrainian kids. Every government in the world will record this event and the Rule of Law Foundation and Rule of Law Society in their government documents. This is a God-given opportunity for the NFSC to go internationally and legally and to defeat the CCP’s unrestricted warfare & propaganda warfare against us.



