BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Voter discrepancies seen in Edison Research reporting, proof of Election Fraud
Tom's Channel
Tom's Channel
18 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • July 17, 2022

1st video is the vote count from Edison Research of Fulton County in Georgia on the night of November 3, 2020 and the following days.

2nd video is Philadelphia in Pennsylvania count from Edison Research on the night of Nobember 3,2020 and the following days. Keep in mind, these vote totals are sent directly to New York Times which is reported on live television which was the count we were seeing on election night.

3rd video is Chester County in Philadelphia from Edison research again which reports directly to the New York Times.

Note the fluctuation, you don’t see this happening in non battleground states, obviously something is running amok because vote totals should not be decreasing at any point.

Quote from Jeff O’Donnell who is the one who produced these videos,

“Humans did not make all these changes or mistakes. This was a computer program runamuck, most likely at Edison. Because they are complicit in the steal.

If we were to wake up tomorrow and there was an elephant in your kitchen, would you need a complete explanation for how that elephant got in your kitchen before you decided it didn't belong there? Of course not.

It is up to Edison Research to explain this data, not me. I have been trying to pull the alarm bell on this for 9 months. I am hoping that these videos get the word out more and someone at a state or county level finally compels Edison to answer for these numbers as well as the "Edison Zero", that point in the middle of the early morning Nov 4th when one by one every state had its vote totals reset to zero.

These videos are evidence of a crime. It's as simple as that.”

Keywords
election fraudjeff odonnellnovember 3rd election
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy