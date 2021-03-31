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The Corbett Report: The History of the Rockefeller 'Medicine' - 'Follow the Money' [02.11.2013]
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11 views • March 31, 2021
Remember the History - Follow the Money.
As Americans fret about the Obamacare website and wonder how the country became enslaved to the highest healthcare costs in the world, we turn back the pages to look at how the modern medical paradigm came together in the early 20th century, courtesy of the Rockefeller Foundation and their cronies.
Join us this week as we explore the real history of modern healthcare and the real motivations behind the family that brought it to you.
The Corbett Report is an independent, listener-supported alternative news source. It operates on the principle of open source intelligence and provides podcasts, interviews, articles and videos about breaking news and important issues from 9/11 Truth and false flag terror to the Big Brother police state, eugenics, geopolitics, the central banking fraud and more.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: http://www.corbettreport.com/?p=8192
Find more Corbett Report material on less censored platforms including
https://www.corbettreport.com
and
https://www.minds.com/CorbettReport
550,464 views • Nov 2, 2013
corbettreport
558K subscribers
https://youtu.be/X6J_7PvWoMw
Created 4 years, 3 months ago.
555 videos
46135 subscribers
3530060 views
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/corbettreport/
As Americans fret about the Obamacare website and wonder how the country became enslaved to the highest healthcare costs in the world, we turn back the pages to look at how the modern medical paradigm came together in the early 20th century, courtesy of the Rockefeller Foundation and their cronies.
Join us this week as we explore the real history of modern healthcare and the real motivations behind the family that brought it to you.
The Corbett Report is an independent, listener-supported alternative news source. It operates on the principle of open source intelligence and provides podcasts, interviews, articles and videos about breaking news and important issues from 9/11 Truth and false flag terror to the Big Brother police state, eugenics, geopolitics, the central banking fraud and more.
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: http://www.corbettreport.com/?p=8192
Find more Corbett Report material on less censored platforms including
https://www.corbettreport.com
and
https://www.minds.com/CorbettReport
550,464 views • Nov 2, 2013
corbettreport
558K subscribers
https://youtu.be/X6J_7PvWoMw
Created 4 years, 3 months ago.
555 videos
46135 subscribers
3530060 views
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/corbettreport/
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