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TASA - July 26, 2021 - Full Webinar - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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51 views • July 28, 2021
Here is a message to all patriots:
If you really are serious about knowing how to restore the Republic and your freedom you need to put some effort into knowing how our freedoms are being robbed from us by fraud, lack of full disclosure, deception, threat, duress, coercion, and intimidation every day of our lives and have been for over 100 years by the criminals who have hijacked our government, wealth, and heritage for their own gain and evil intentions.
Are you really required to file a 1040 income tax form with the IRS?
Are you really required to obey draconian codes and statutes issued by the so called “federal government”?
At Anna Von Reitz website you will learn precisely how Americans have been press-ganged into the foreign international jurisdiction of the sea and have as a result been attached, attacked, and deprived of their rights and property under conditions of fraud, semantic deceit, and non-disclosure.
FIND OUT HOW TO STOP THE PLUNDER, ROBBERY, AND PIRACY!
At The American States Assembly website https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/ you will learn the lawful remedies for these problems and crimes committed against Americans. Remember, there is no statute of limitations against the crime of fraud, and that fraud destroys any contract that it touches.
At Justice Anna Von Reitz website http://annavonreitz.com/ you will learn precisely how Americans have been press-ganged into the foreign international jurisdiction of the sea and have as a result been attached, attacked, and deprived of their rights and property under conditions of fraud, semantic deceit, and non-disclosure.
Dear Americans, come back home to the Land and Soil Jurisdiction, correct your status today by claiming your name, you were born with unalienable rights, but the criminals kidnapped you legally at birth and transformed you into fictional person (Corporation) in order to slave you and slave your children. Claim your freedom today by correcting your political status and become American State National or State Citizen. Your Un-incorporated government needs you, join today!
See here how you were kidnapped at birth from your parents
https://www.obelievers.com/videos/the-origin-of-birth-certificate-fraud-cestui-que-vie-act-of-1666/
If you really are serious about knowing how to restore the Republic and your freedom you need to put some effort into knowing how our freedoms are being robbed from us by fraud, lack of full disclosure, deception, threat, duress, coercion, and intimidation every day of our lives and have been for over 100 years by the criminals who have hijacked our government, wealth, and heritage for their own gain and evil intentions.
Are you really required to file a 1040 income tax form with the IRS?
Are you really required to obey draconian codes and statutes issued by the so called “federal government”?
At Anna Von Reitz website you will learn precisely how Americans have been press-ganged into the foreign international jurisdiction of the sea and have as a result been attached, attacked, and deprived of their rights and property under conditions of fraud, semantic deceit, and non-disclosure.
FIND OUT HOW TO STOP THE PLUNDER, ROBBERY, AND PIRACY!
At The American States Assembly website https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/ you will learn the lawful remedies for these problems and crimes committed against Americans. Remember, there is no statute of limitations against the crime of fraud, and that fraud destroys any contract that it touches.
At Justice Anna Von Reitz website http://annavonreitz.com/ you will learn precisely how Americans have been press-ganged into the foreign international jurisdiction of the sea and have as a result been attached, attacked, and deprived of their rights and property under conditions of fraud, semantic deceit, and non-disclosure.
Dear Americans, come back home to the Land and Soil Jurisdiction, correct your status today by claiming your name, you were born with unalienable rights, but the criminals kidnapped you legally at birth and transformed you into fictional person (Corporation) in order to slave you and slave your children. Claim your freedom today by correcting your political status and become American State National or State Citizen. Your Un-incorporated government needs you, join today!
See here how you were kidnapped at birth from your parents
https://www.obelievers.com/videos/the-origin-of-birth-certificate-fraud-cestui-que-vie-act-of-1666/
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