Mental Health In Canada with Jessica Robinson-Grant
Faytene TV
7 views • 9 months ago

Donate to help us make more shows: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


Canadians are facing unprecedented challenges — and for some, it is impacting their mental health.


In today’s program, we discuss workplace stress and burnout, social isolation and loneliness, how to address the impact of social media, improving access to mental health services and supports, as well as daily practices that you can adapt to be able to strengthen your mental health.


 Joining us for the conversation is Jessica Robinson-Grant, a clinical social worker, a licensed psychotherapist, and the CEO of Soul Care Christian Counselling and Consulting.



Thanks for joining us. Please like, subscribe and share!


Toyin Crandell

Guest Host, Faytene TV


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

