Mental Health In Canada with Jessica Robinson-Grant

Donate to help us make more shows: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





Canadians are facing unprecedented challenges — and for some, it is impacting their mental health.





In today’s program, we discuss workplace stress and burnout, social isolation and loneliness, how to address the impact of social media, improving access to mental health services and supports, as well as daily practices that you can adapt to be able to strengthen your mental health.





Joining us for the conversation is Jessica Robinson-Grant, a clinical social worker, a licensed psychotherapist, and the CEO of Soul Care Christian Counselling and Consulting.









Thanks for joining us. Please like, subscribe and share!





Toyin Crandell

Guest Host, Faytene TV





____________________________





If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join

____________________________





Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene