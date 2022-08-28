Evil Matriarchy: Genocidal Depopulation Agenda (part 1)

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Original Title: Chemically Castrating Children
Source channel: Iceni-Rising
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The Great Global Warming Swindle (1 hr 13 mins)
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/23bd1f29-1e25-4046-a5f4-a6b19fd016ca
(For a preview pertaining to subject matter in following parts of the Evil Matriarchy series, consider skimming through the links below).
Danger of Depopulation Through Vaccine Sterilization (20 mins)
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/cddce991-4830-45a7-b981-867ff81b4de0
Satanism, Lesbianism, Feminism, Abortion and WitchCraft (19 mins)
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/ac291ff8-ae0c-4e34-a3ac-6eccf27d9f9d
(key sections: 08.40 to 09.11, 12.56 to 13.25, 17.37 until end)