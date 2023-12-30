N.Y. Rep. Claudia Tenney: Americans must be vigilant everywhere they go

On "Saturday Report," N.Y. Rep. Claudia Tenney says Americans must be vigilant everywhere they go, because we have a government that is unwilling to protect us.

We have Amer held hostage across the world, the are high valued targets....

Our borders are open, its very dangerous in this country.









@RepTenney @claudiatenney

https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1741164405646061962?s=20