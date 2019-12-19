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My Report From The US Capitol During The Impeachment Vote
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10 views • December 19, 2019
This is my report from the Capitol yesterday where I crashed the pro impeachment protest and took it over. I confronted Paul Kune the supporter of pedophilia which I will post shortly. It was intense! You should have been there.
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