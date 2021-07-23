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GENE DECODE #42 - 600 DEAD DOCTORS IN INDIA, MORE DEAD PILOTS AT UNITED AND BRITISH AIRWAYS AND MORE
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122 views • July 23, 2021
Gene Decode goes over the possible collapse of the health care system in India, flooding in China as to whom is behind it, more pilots are dropping dead and much more.
Source - ChristenW
Source - ChristenW
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