Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper Pelosi Should Go to Taiwan if She Wants

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https://gnews.org/post/p10heebf0
07/25/2022 Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper thinks if the speaker Pelosi wants to go, she should go. He also believes that our one China policy has outlived its usefulness