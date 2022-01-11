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Monday Emergency Broadcast: Democrats Announce Plan to Put Unvaxxed In “Internment Camps” as Deep State Declares America Is Officially In A Civil War - FULL SHOW 1/10/22
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320 views • January 11, 2022
Meanwhile, former US Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy, Paul Craig Roberts, joins the broadcast to raise alarm over the escalating cold war with Russia. BREAKING: the globalists are planning a massive worldwide cyber attack as the smokescreen for a controlled financial collapse designed to usher in a surveillance currency!
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