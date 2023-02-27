Create New Account
Revelation Foundations
Nowunsealed
Published 16 hours ago

It is important to know the purpose of someone or something. If you do not start there you will undoubtedly fail to understand how to take action and complete its intent. How often does one veer from the core understanding and order laid out within that purpose? There is no room for error when it comes to knowing and obeying the plan of   Elohim's (GOD) Redemption. Missing the mark, is sin! This video points out some century old deviations from the authority structure within Elohim's plan that He is rectifying in our day. 

spiritualpropheticfaith

