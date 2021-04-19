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Mother - Lorrie Morgan & Jessie "Keith" Whitley
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50 views • April 19, 2021
Jessie sang for my band The Black Saddles in Nashville... turns out my entire Nashville experience was just a big illuminati freemason Fuck Job. Anyhow I needed a song for Jessie to record with his mom Lorrie Morgan, one day surfing in LA I came up with the idea to do Pink Floyd's "Mother". I produced this song and even though I never get a penny for it, Lorrie Morgan now sings it live at every show. The entire music business is completely controlled by secret society scum bags. Here is the link to the book I wrote about my nightmare in Nashville: "The Real Music Industry" https://www.scribd.com/document/69309632/The-Real-Music-Industry
Also please listen to my song "Can't Win In Nashville" to see the proof in pictures of my nightmare in Nashville.
Please enjoy, share and subscribe: www.PopChurch.com
Please send some love: [email protected]
Also please listen to my song "Can't Win In Nashville" to see the proof in pictures of my nightmare in Nashville.
Please enjoy, share and subscribe: www.PopChurch.com
Please send some love: [email protected]
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