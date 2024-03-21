3/20/24 QUICK UPDATE/CLARIFICATION: WHAT'S "REALLY" BEING PLANNED FOR APRIL 8TH ECLIPSE, INSIDE INTEL - NUCLEAR &/OR BIOLOGICAL WARFARE?! STARLINK BECOMES SKYNET!? SHARE IT FAR & WIDE!

Insider Exposes HUGE April 8th Emergency Events You Need To Know

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OU9MK6PAbj8





SpaceX Starlink to Become the Largest Satellite Constellation

https://webbyfeed.com/spacex-starlink-to-become-the-largest-satellite-constellation/4321/





skynet terminator

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=skynet+terminator&t=brave&iax=images&ia=images&iai=http%3A%2F%2Fs.marketwatch.com%2Fpublic%2Fresources%2FMWimages%2FMW-GD647_skynet_ZG_20180213113524.jpg

























________________________________________________





TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)





(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)





IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)





ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB





GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL



