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New Ukrainian Government Propaganda Advertisement - Depicts a Girl in a Ukrainian Folk Gown Slitting the Throat of a Russian soldier like ISIS. 041022
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288 views • April 11, 2022
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Ukraine is the new ISIS?
A new Ukrainian Government propaganda advertisement out depicts a girl in a Ukrainian folk gown slitting the throat of a Russian soldier.
The whole thing has been taken in the ISIS style. I wonder when the Europeans will get to realize that Ukraine embodies ISIS backed by their leaders in the heart of Europe?
Ukraine is the new ISIS?
A new Ukrainian Government propaganda advertisement out depicts a girl in a Ukrainian folk gown slitting the throat of a Russian soldier.
The whole thing has been taken in the ISIS style. I wonder when the Europeans will get to realize that Ukraine embodies ISIS backed by their leaders in the heart of Europe?
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