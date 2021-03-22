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Starbucks’ Futile Bias Training
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12 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance notes that massive studies of “bias training” show that it is an $8-billion-a-year waste of time. Often, it confirms biases. In the meantime, Starbucks is on its way to turning its stores into homeless shelters in an attempt to please blacks. And, as Eric Holder is discovering, blacks can be as biased as whites — against other blacks.
First posted to YouTube on May 25, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on May 25, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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