© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INTENTIONAL MEDICAL SUPPLY CRISIS: PUNISHMENT FOR UNVAXXED!
Follow
1
Share
Report
112 views • November 07, 2021
https://rumble.com/vornjp-intentional-medical-supply-crisis-punishment-for-unvaxxed.html
Until last month, Medline industries was America's largest family-owned medical supplies distributor. A Cabal of private equity firms, including Blackstone, Carlyle Group, and Hellman and Friedman bought up Medline and immediately the mass purge of the unvaccinated began. Finance is deliberately engineering a crisis at one of our biggest medical supply companies. Former Medline employee, James Duckworth Joins the Stew Peter Show to sound the alarm on the incoming manufactured medical supply crisis.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Until last month, Medline industries was America's largest family-owned medical supplies distributor. A Cabal of private equity firms, including Blackstone, Carlyle Group, and Hellman and Friedman bought up Medline and immediately the mass purge of the unvaccinated began. Finance is deliberately engineering a crisis at one of our biggest medical supply companies. Former Medline employee, James Duckworth Joins the Stew Peter Show to sound the alarm on the incoming manufactured medical supply crisis.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.