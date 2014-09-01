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FRIDAY NOVEMBER 28, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2243804305
EP 2014-9AM "The Fraud Was Executed By Many Means" Sidney Powell Lawsuits Expose China, Iran & Acorn
In Georgia, Powell claims in a 104-page complaint filed in the US District Court in Atlanta that the purpose of the scheme was “illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to make certain the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States.” “Old-fashioned ballot-stuffing” has been “amplified and rendered virtually invisible by computer software created and run by domestic and foreign actors for that very purpose,” the suit continues, adding that “Mathematical and statistical anomalies rising to the level of impossibilities, as shown by affidavits of multiple witnesses, documentation, and expert testimony evince this scheme across the state of Georgia.”“This scheme and artifice to defraud affected tens of thousands of votes in Georgia alone and ‘rigged’ the election in Georgia for Joe Biden. https://bit.ly/2J3RQr9
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