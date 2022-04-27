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One of the Most Censored Voices Reacts to Twitter Takeover
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93 views • April 27, 2022
"Greenbeard" (Greg Harvey) used to dominate Periscope and had a huge following on other mainstream social media outlets before the totalitarian regime swept in and disbanded dissent. Hear what he thinks about Elon Musk's promise to return to free speech and the reactive media meltdown. You can watch "Greenbeard" every morning on Clouthub. Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/c/gregharvey
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Kristi Leigh TV
https://www.banned.video/
Kristi Leigh TV
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