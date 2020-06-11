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Dark Outpost 11-06-2020 Is It Time For Revolution?
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55 views • November 06, 2020
Tonight we examine new evidence of massive fraud in the U.S. Presidential election, and new revelations that a sting operation may have been conducted to catch the leftists committing this crime. If the democrats do succeed in stealing the election, will they invoke the 20th Amendment to the United Sates Constitution to "select" a president? If so, is it incumbent upon us to overthrow an illegitimate and tyrannical government as Thomas Jefferson said in speaking of the Right of Revolution?
John Carman joins us to discuss these issues and much more. Watch the full show at https://darkoutpost.tv!
John Carman joins us to discuss these issues and much more. Watch the full show at https://darkoutpost.tv!
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